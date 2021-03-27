Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,636 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $476.96 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $170.63 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.92.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

