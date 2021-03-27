Zen Protocol Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $141.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

