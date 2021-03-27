Zen Protocol (ZP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $187.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.96 or 0.00898006 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00102636 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

