Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 400.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.99.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,119,042 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.