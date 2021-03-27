Zero Hits Market Cap of $1.87 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Zero has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $42,362.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00232917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00062663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,810,491 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

