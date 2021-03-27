Zero Utility Token Price Down 31.7% This Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $3,007.93 or 0.05373838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and $54,280.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.62 or 0.00229791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.53 or 0.00874576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00075503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00031394 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

