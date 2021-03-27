Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,989.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market cap of $145,294.90 and approximately $6,989.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.12 or 0.00898618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00357190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,711,674 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

