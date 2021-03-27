Zeusshield (ZSC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $531.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market cap of $592,729.92 and approximately $531.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $344.80 or 0.00616103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

