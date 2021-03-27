Zilla (ZLA) Market Cap Hits $378,295.62

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $378,295.62 and $1,561.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

