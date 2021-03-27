Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,878 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $161.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

