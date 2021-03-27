Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.