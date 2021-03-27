ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 789,846 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

