ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.55 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $534.69 million and approximately $37.55 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

ZKSwap Token Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

