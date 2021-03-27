Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Update

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Zoned Properties has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.
About Zoned Properties
