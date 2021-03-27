Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Update

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZDPY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Zoned Properties has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development and services firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of properties in the United States. It primarily provide specialized real estate services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

