Zoracles (ZORA) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.51 Million

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Zoracles token can now be purchased for approximately $642.70 or 0.01141651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $364,683.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00058617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00228744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.54 or 0.00853605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00032051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Token Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463 tokens. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

