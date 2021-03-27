ZPER Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $121.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00070431 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002318 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.