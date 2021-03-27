Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.72% of Zynga worth $716,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 80.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 101,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 501,167 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 76,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -335.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 897,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

