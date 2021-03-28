-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.06. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

DVAX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 1,888,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.