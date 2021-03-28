-$0.08 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

In other Plug Power news, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock worth $44,475,619. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 20,150,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,931,531. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

