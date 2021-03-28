-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. Points International reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCOM. TheStreet cut shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Points International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of PCOM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. 17,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $205.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,728 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

