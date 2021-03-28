-$0.11 EPS Expected for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

