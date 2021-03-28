$0.20 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 618,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,087. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.