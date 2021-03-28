$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Cornerstone OnDemand reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 321,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,271. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

