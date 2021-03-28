$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.56. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

