$0.60 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

ArcBest stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

