$0.76 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.81. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 744.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 219,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,315. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

