0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Volume Hits $310,635.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $310,635.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars.

