103,712 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after buying an additional 4,813,480 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 1,108,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 873,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

