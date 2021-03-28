109,691 Shares in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Eaton Vance accounts for 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eaton Vance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EV. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock remained flat at $$73.07 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.04. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

