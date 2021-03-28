124,671 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Resolute Partners Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

