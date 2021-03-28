150,726 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.39.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

