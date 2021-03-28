$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post sales of $16.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the highest is $16.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $63.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $60.65 million, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $60.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.