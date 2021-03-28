1inch (1INCH) Trading 10.9% Lower This Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00007359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $619.78 million and approximately $74.14 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00219066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.00874963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00078475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028106 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,414,024 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

