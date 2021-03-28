1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. 1World has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $11,204.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.27 or 0.00613200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00024155 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

