20,000 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,035.9% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.68. 2,130,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.