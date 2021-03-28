206,785 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 206,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in NIO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

