22,100 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Chegg comprises approximately 0.0% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.34.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

