231,387 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,000. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 3.0% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perry Creek Capital LP owned 0.23% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $66,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $94.74. 452,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

