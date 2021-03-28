234,413 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,413 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. 2U accounts for about 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.33% of 2U at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,539,000 after buying an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in 2U by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 2U by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter.

TWOU opened at $38.40 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

