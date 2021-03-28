246,967 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

HP traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. 939,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,750. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

