275,577 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. CI Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.13% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,467,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.