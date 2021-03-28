278,378 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Bought by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,000. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte makes up 2.3% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 0.65% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 145,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMAB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

