300,000 Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $11,025,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,825,000.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

MAACU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.