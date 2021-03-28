30,088 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Facebook comprises 4.6% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

