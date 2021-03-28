347,222 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 347,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.49% of Mission Produce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000.

Shares of AVO opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

