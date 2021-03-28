34,725 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.85. 302,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,699. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

