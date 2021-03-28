36,030 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

