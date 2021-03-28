39,683 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.04.

TMUS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.