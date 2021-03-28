40,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 318.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

