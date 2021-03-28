41,760 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,796. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

